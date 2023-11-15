Google introduces ‘Notes’: share tips and insights with search results

Google has launched a new experiment called Notes, allowing users to view and share tips alongside search results.

Google’s Search Labs allows users to opt-in and see a “Notes” button under specific search results and Discover articles. By tapping this button, users can view notes left by others about that page and create their own notes. These notes may include text, photos, stickers, and other customizable elements. Furthermore, Google intends to incorporate AI-generated images into these notes. This was seen on SEJournal.

Google emphasizes that content safety and quality are essential priorities. Notes will employ protections and human content moderation, similar to standard Search results, to ensure safety and reliability.

As per the provided information, Notes is available in English in the U.S. and English and Hindi in India through the Google Search Labs option on Android and iOS.

Regarding the benefits, I believe Google Notes can enhance search by facilitating community-driven knowledge sharing and personalized recommendations based on user interests. It can uncover local expertise and diverse perspectives, fostering a more interactive and personalized search experience.

Google has acknowledged site owner concerns and plans to explore ways to provide insights to website owners about notes on their content. Additionally, they aim to collaborate with site owners to determine useful tools and insights. It’s not just the users but the site owners who will benefit from these efforts.