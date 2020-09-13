Two weeks ago we heard that retailers were starting to list Google’s new Chromecast dongle which included Android TV functionality.

Now leaker Artem Russakovskii reports a new listing at Target has clarified the name the device will be marketed under.

According to his sources, the dongle will be marketed as “Google Chromecast with Google TV.”

Now Target's internal system dropped Sabrina's the price to $49.99 and renamed it to "Google Chromecast with Google TV" (not Android TV), giving legs to May's rumor from @9to5Google about the rebranding of Android TV back to Google TV (https://t.co/HV1rfeo4bK). — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 12, 2020

He also notes that Target has also dropped the price from $59.99 to $49.99, meaning all the retailers now have the same low price.

9to5Google has earlier uncovered a listing for the handset at HomeDepot (now deleted but still in Google’s cache) which lists the device for only $49.99.

The price is well below the cost of the Chromecast Ultra, while presumably being a much more functional device which also includes a remote control.

Pictures of the device have leaked earlier. It will be available in three colour options, according to Artem: Rock Candy, Summer Melon and Summer Blue.

The know a few key pieces of information about the remote control of the Android TV dongle. A dedicated Google Assistant button can be found in the first half of the remote control. The remote control is White in colour, but it’s not clear whether Google will make it available in more colour options. Unfortunately, we still don’t whether it’ll have a dedicated button for Netflix and Prime video.

We also managed to get a sneak peek into the new Android TV UI (now Google TV). The new UI will display TV shows and movies at the bottom. In the middle, you’ll find an autoscrolling carousel of recommended titles along with the service provider. You’ll also be able to manage your smart home devices from your Android TV.

The device is expected to be announced at the upcoming Made by Google event coming on the 9th October, ut may launch earlier, on the 30th September, according to an earlier leak.

via Engadget