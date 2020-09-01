We have been hearing over the last few months that Google is planning to launch a successor to the Chromecast Ultra dongle, and a new remote control for the streaming media device. Today a new leak suggests the hardware could be a lot cheaper than expected.

9to5Google has uncovered a listing for the handset at HomeDepot (now deleted but still in Google’s cache) which lists the device for only $49.99.

Walmart has also listed the device for $59.99, suggesting the Target price is the lower price range.

The price is well below the cost of the Chromecast Ultra, while presumably being a much more functional device.

Pictures of the device have leaked earlier. It will be available in three colour options — Black, White, and a new light pink colour.

The know a few key pieces of information about the remote control of the Android TV dongle. A dedicated Google Assistant button can be found in the first half of the remote control. The remote control is White in colour, but it’s not clear whether Google will make it available in more colour options. Unfortunately, we still don’t whether it’ll have a dedicated button for Netflix and Prime video.

We also managed to get a sneak peek into the new Android TV UI. The new UI will display TV shows and movies at the bottom. In the middle, you’ll find an autoscrolling carousel of recommended titles along with the service provider. You’ll also be able to manage your smart home devices from your Android TV.

Gallery

The device is expected to be announced at the upcoming Made by Google event coming on the 9th October.