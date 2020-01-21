Way back in October Google officially revealed new truly wireless Pixel Buds. This new Pixel Buds finally cut the cord and promised to deliver great sound, improved Bluetooth range, real-time translation and supports ‘Ok Google’.

Google also promised massive range, saying the Buds can work across an entire football field due to improved Bluetooth range support. Google has also built some neat software tricks for Pixel Buds. For example, Pixel Buds can adjust the volume depending on the environment. For example, when you are moving from a moving subway to a quiet road, Pixel Buds will automatically reduce the volume.

Despite its small footprint, Google Pixel Buds will offer 5 hours of battery life and 24 hours when using the new wireless charging case.

Now the Buds have edged closer to the market, finally passing through the Bluetooth SIG certification.

There Google touts the headphones as having the following features:

Google Pixel buds deliver rich audio, clear calls, and hands?free help from the Google Assistant. They are designed for your comfort, based on scans of thousands of ears. The customized, secure fit while the ambient vent keeps you open to the world around you.

Google Pixel Buds will be available Spring next year for $179 and it will come in four colours: Clearly White, Oh So Orange, Quite Mint and Almost Black.

