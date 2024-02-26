Google's Android Auto February 2024 update can help you focus on the road better

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Google has been making a series of updates to Android Auto recently. The updates improved charging information, and 3D maps, and, most importantly, it’s now rolling out a feature designed to help drivers stay focused on the road, for the February 2024 update.

We all know the struggle – staying focused on the road while a crucial message buzzes on your phone. The latest update tackles this common dilemma head-on, providing a safer alternative for handling urgent communications while driving.

This feature automatically summarizes lengthy texts or bustling group chats, even suggesting relevant replies and actions. With a single tap, you can send messages, share your estimated arrival time, or initiate a call – all without taking your eyes off the road.

Not too long ago, Google also integrated Microsoft Teams into Android Auto, so you can attend important meetings while driving in one of the 200 million cars that have Auto. This feature, as spotted on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site last month, is coming to the platform in February this year.

And that’s not even the only big thing that the Android February 2024 update is bringing. You can now access AI-powered descriptions of photos through Lookout, use Google Lens within Maps to hear information about your surroundings narrated aloud, and even provide feedback through handwritten annotations on documents directly in Docs.