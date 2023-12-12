Google Workspace to get this Slack-like name pronunciation feature

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

We get it: name pronunciation can be something challenging. You don’t want to come off rude because you mispronounce someone’s name, hence workspaces like Slack have this feature on the profile page.

Luckily, Google Workspace is also bringing its iteration of this very feature soon. The best part? It will be available on all Workspace tools like Gmail or even Docs, and the rollout starts today.

“We hope this update makes it easier for you to represent yourself and connect with colleagues in Google Workspace,” says the tech giant in the announcement.

The feature will be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Essentials Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline Starter, Frontline Standard, and Nonprofits customers.

It will not be available for Google Workspace Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, or the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers.

Google has been working to bring the best experience to its Workspace in the past few months.

Recently, the tech giant has been working on new features like Smart Compose and Smart Search. Smart Compose helps you solve math problems, and Smart Search helps you find text and objects in images and documents. These features are still in development.