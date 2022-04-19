The rumoured revival of Google Wallet has appeared online once more, this time giving us a peek at what might just be the app’s new UI.

In a Twitter thread from Esper senior technical editor Mishaal Rahman, we’ve been given our first look at what might just be the UI for Google’s Wallet revival, showing it to be the “comprehensive digital wallet,” that it was first rumoured and hyped up to be.

Featuring digital spaces for debit or credit cards, loyalty cards, gift cards, and transit pass’, the revitalised Google Wallet reportedly won’t be doing away with Google Pay entirely, despite it already offering many of these features. Instead, according to Rahman, Google Pay will still be available inside of the Wallet app as the branding for Google’s contactless payments.

Similarly to Google Pay, the new Google Wallet app includes an option within the settings to automatically add passes, tickets, offers, and cards found in your Gmail into the app, saving you from the hassle of sorting it all out yourself.

Here's a look at what could be the new "Wallet" interface within Google Play Services. Seems Google Pay is still the branding for contactless payments, but the interface for all your digital cards may be branded as Wallet (back to square one, eh?) pic.twitter.com/ezn3iPMDZa — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 18, 2022

As indicated from Rahman’s screenshots, Google’s new app appears to be using the Google Wallet branding that was originally taken out of service back in 2018 after the original app was merged into Google Pay. While this makes a lot of sense from the features the new app offers, we can’t help but be a little confused already thinking about how this is all going to operate.

Unfortunately for those who like the sound of ditching your physical wallet for a digital one, Google is still yet to confirm the existence of this Google Wallet revival, so there’s no word on exactly when it might release just yet.