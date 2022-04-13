Despite hardly going from strength to strength, Google Pay may soon be getting a long-overdue revitalizing update to turn it into a “comprehensive digital wallet.”

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google appears to be testing a new wallet icon, indicating the dawn of a new era for Google Pay in which the service is transformed from a payment option to a complete digital wallet.

In contrast to the logo that GPay –the better region-locked version of Google Pay– currently uses, the new wallet icon clearly shows a range of coloured cards within a blue holster, indicating its usage as more than just a payment solution and a place to put your solitary bank card.

This new wallet logo that has been spotted corroborates a recent Bloomberg report that suggests Google is looking to transform Google Pay into a “comprehensive digital wallet” that allows you to manage digital tickets, airline passes, and vaccine passports, as well as all your usual banking gubbins, all from one app.

Unfortunately for users who quite like the sounds of getting their hands on this “comprehensive digital wallet”, Google has yet to announce when this revitalized Google Pay might release, so for now we’re stuck waiting for more leaked details or any word from Google themselves.