Google puts ads in Play Store search bar in new update

Google has now found a new way to introduce ads to its customers on the Play Store: the search bar. The change is included in the search giant’s April Google System Updates, wherein a handful of improvements are introduced. However, some might not see this as a genuine part of these enhancements, given the place itself is already offering ads in its various sections.

Play Store is filled with recommendations, and Google wants to push a little further by bringing them into the search bar of the place. According to the changelog of the recent system update of the company, the searches will now include “suggestions for apps with limited-time events as well as sponsored suggestions.”

According to a few users on Telegram, the Google Play Store is starting to show ads for apps in the search screen. Is anyone else seeing this? I've only heard two users report this so far. pic.twitter.com/j32RpBIWBq — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 25, 2023

In the reports shared by those who are already experiencing the ads (via Neowin), the suggestions can be seen the moment you tap for the search bar. They appear above the previous searches and are labeled “Ad,” complete with rating and number of downloads. In the sample shown above, an app for NBA can be seen due to its limited-time game on the same day the search was done.

While the news might disappoint some frequent Play Store visitors, it is important to note that such ads have always been a part of the place. For instance, as pointed out by 9To5Google, streaming apps with limited-time events appear as cards in the main feed. In this update, however, Google is giving these recommendations more ways to be more visible to customers. Yet, on a positive note, these ads will disappear once you begin typing for your specific search.