Google testing to make referencing easy for cooking enthusiasts

Google is currently testing a new feature within its recipe search results to improve the user experience for those referencing recipes while cooking. The feature introduces navigation sliders directly on recipe images, allowing users to swipe through additional pictures from the recipe article.

This functionality addresses the common pain point of needing to scroll through lengthy recipe text or navigate multiple web pages to find specific visual reference points within a chosen recipe. By showcasing various stages and angles of the dish directly within the search results

Key aspects of the test feature:

Appearing beneath the main recipe image in search results, these sliders allow users to swipe left or right to view additional pictures included in the recipe article.

Additional images can provide close-up views of ingredients, illustrate specific cooking techniques, or showcase the final presentation of the dish.

The goal is to streamline the process of referencing recipes while cooking, reducing the need for excessive scrolling or webpage navigation.

Adding more visual information to recipe search results can save time, provide a clear understanding of the recipe’s steps and techniques, help users make informed choices about what to cook, and improve the user experience.

It is important to note that this feature is currently in the testing phase and may not be widely available for all users yet. Google is likely collecting user feedback and data to assess the effectiveness of the navigation sliders before potentially implementing it as a permanent feature.

