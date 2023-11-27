Google testing a dedicated “interview” label for the same in news results

<a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> <a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> Close survey X Is Copilot the best AI companion out there? Help us find out by answering a couple of quick questions! Let's start Microsoft Copilot Survey

Google is testing a new label for news articles in its Search results. The label “interview” will identify articles based on interviews with experts or other notable people. Google is also testing the “Simple Search” feature.

The label is currently being tested in the “For Context” news box, which appears below the main search results. The box is designed to provide users with additional information about the news article they are viewing, such as related articles and background information.

Google has not yet said when the “interview” label will be rolled out to all users. However, the company is known for testing new features in Search before making them widely available.

@rustybrick I have seen first time in SERP with ‘Interview’ level pic.twitter.com/jAxm0waAPD — Kamlesh Shukla (@iKamleshShukla) November 21, 2023

The most important benefit I see of this feature is that The “interview” label can enhance the search experience by making it easier for users to find articles that provide firsthand insights and expert commentary.

Interviews are an important source of information that provides deeper context and analysis on various issues. Users can gain a more nuanced understanding of the subject by exploring the nuances and complexities of events.

Additionally, interviews with a diverse range of experts can introduce users to different viewpoints and perspectives, making it easier to foster informed and balanced decision-making.

Overall, as an avid news reader, I am all in for this feature and hope it rolls out for everyone soon.