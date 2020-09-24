New Google Tables service enables teams to easily track and automate tasks

Google Tables is a new online service (from Area 120) that helps teams easily track & automate tasks, enabling them to save time.
Google Tables features:
- Customize how you visualize and interact with data using grid views, record lists, kanban boards and maps.
- Integrated with Google. Automatically ping teammates in Google Chat or Slack.
- Google Tables users easily manage support tickets and bug backlogs to enhance the services your IT team delivers. You can get started with Tables by importing data right from Google Sheets, share data with your Google Groups and assign tasks to existing Google contacts.
- No need to start from scratch. Import from Sheets and .CSV or choose a template that fits your needs.
- Collect data or customer responses through customizable forms without giving them access to your tables.
- Trigger emails, update status or send weekly reports with automated actions called Bots.
Pricing:
Source: Google
