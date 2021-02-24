Google announces supervised experience on YouTube for parents of tweens and teens

Google today announced a new supervised YouTube experience for parents of tweens and teens. This new supervised experience will come with content settings and limited features. Parents will be able to select one of the following content settings for their kids.

: Generally aligns with content ratings for viewers 13+. This setting will include an even larger set of videos. Videos include live streams, vlogs, tutorials, gaming videos, music videos, news, educational videos, DIY, arts and crafts, dance, and more. Some videos contain instances of real-world violence, limited profanity, controlled substances, non-explicit sexual references and topics related to physical, mental, and sexual health and wellbeing. Most of YouTube: This setting includes almost everything on YouTube such as live streams. It excludes videos marked as 18+ by our channels, systems, and reviewers. Videos include vlogs, tutorials, gaming videos, music videos, news, educational videos, DIY, arts and crafts, dance, and much more. Some videos will contain sensitive topics that may be appropriate for older teens, such as graphic violence, adult content, nudity, explicit profanity, and topics such as mental illness, dieting, and sexual health.

In addition to the above content settings, parents will be able to manage watch and search history from within their child’s account settings. They can also take advantage of other controls offered by Google’s Family Link, including screen timers. Also, the following features will not be available for supervised YouTube app users.

Watch

Lives stream videos (unavailable only in the Explore content setting)

Posts

Engage

Comments

Live Chat

Create

Channel

Live stream

Posts

Public and unlisted playlist

Stories

Shorts

Video uploads

Buy

Channel memberships

Creator merchandise

Donations YouTube Giving

Movies & TV Shows

Super Chat & Super Stickers

YouTube Apps

YouTube Go

YouTube Music

YouTube Studio

YouTube TV

YouTube VR

Misc

Adding products on YouTube

Connected gaming accounts

Incognito

Personalized ads

Restricted Mode

