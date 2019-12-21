An achievements system has finally arrived on the Google Stadia and although it’s currently a bit limited in what it can do, Stadia players can now enjoy tracking their progress in-game.

You’ll receive a notification if you unlock an achievement while playing on desktop, laptop, and TV. You can also view your full achievement list on the web – the Stadia app currently doesn’t have support for achievements.

Notifications also can’t be disabled, meaning that if you’re using your Stadia to create video content or if you enjoy just not knowing how well you’re doing, you’ll just have to put up with the notifications.

There is good news, though! Stadia achievements work retroactively, meaning you’ll automatically unlock any achievements you’ve already earned prior to the achievement system being implemented.

? Our achievement system is here and you will now receive notifications when playing on desktop, laptop, and TV. You can view your full achievement list on web, including all the ones you've earned since you began playing Stadia. pic.twitter.com/VX7cGg9K9k — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) December 20, 2019

A system for Google Stadia game achievements was first mentioned in a Reddit AMA back in July. While it’s nice to see it finally implemented, the system is still fairly basic in its current stage, so don’t expect the world from it.

In related Stadia news, the Google Stadia store may be in for a revamp sometime soon. The website’s code apparently hints towards demos, early access content, and cross-play across platforms. General launch features like video game pre-orders, gifting, and wishlists are all viewable but inactive.

Stadia Games and Entertainment also made its first acquisition the other day in the form of Typhoon Studios.

Typhoon Studios is an indie dev studio currently working on an upbeat and colourful first-person co-op adventure called Journey to the Savage Planet. The game is set to launch on Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, and PlayStation 4 on January 28th, 2020, and now the Stadia has presumably been added to that lineup.