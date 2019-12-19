Google Stadia‘s development studio, Stadia Games and Entertainment, has made its first official acquisition in the form of Typhoon Studios.

Typhoon Studios is an indie dev studio currently working on an upbeat and colourful first-person co-op adventure called Journey to the Savage Planet.

The game is set to launch on Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, and PlayStation 4 on January 28th, 2020, and now the Stadia has presumably been added to that lineup.

The news was announced on the official Google Stadia Blog with Jade Raymond, VP and Head of Stadia Games and Entertainment, saying that the studio is “thrilled to welcome this incredibly talented team to the Google family!”

You can read Google’s statement in full below.

Working with some of the best game creators in the world, we’ve learned that a successful studio comes down to great people who have a vision to execute on the best ideas. We’re always looking for people who share our passion and vision for the future of gaming, which is why I’m so excited that Typhoon Studios, the independent developers behind the upcoming Journey to the Savage Planet, is joining Stadia Games and Entertainment. Under the leadership of its co-founders, Reid Schneider & Alex Hutchinson, Typhoon Studios has built an incredible team of industry veterans who are committed to the player experience. The Typhoon team will be joining our first Stadia Games and Entertainment studio that is based in Montreal and led by Sébastien Puel. Typhoon Studios will continue to work on the launch of Journey to the Savage Planet for multiple platforms on January 28, 2020. Meanwhile, our priority will be on integrating the team from Typhoon Studios into Stadia Games and Entertainment. We’re thrilled to welcome this incredibly talented team to the Google family!

For more information on Journey to the Savage Planet, you can check out the game’s official website by following the embedded link here. You can also pre-order the game on the Microsoft Store here, the PlayStation Store here, and on the Epic Games Store here.