Google will now display search engines in Android Choice Screen for free

Back in 2019, to comply with the European Commission’s decision on Android, Google announced that it will allow Android users in Europe to select their default search engine to power the home screen search box and Chrome browser during device setup process. Until now, search engines like Bing have to win Google’s auction to get listed in the Android choice screen.

Based on the discussions with European Commission, Google is ow making some changes to the Choice Screen including making participation free for eligible search providers. Yes, there is no concept of auction from now on. Google also said that it will be increasing the number of search providers shown on the screen. These new Android Choice Screen changes will come into effect from September this year on Android devices.

Source: Google