Microsoft Bing wins Android choice screen auction in 13 countries

To comply with the European Commission’s decision on Android, Google last year announced that it will allow Android users in Europe to select their default search engine to power the home screen search box and Chrome browser during device setup process. If there are more than three search providers who want to get listed in the choice screen, Google will conduct an auction. Google today announced the auction winners for the period October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. Microsoft Bing won the auction in 13 countries listed below.

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

From October 1st, you will find Microsoft Bing in the following search provider choice screen.

Source: Google