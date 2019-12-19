It looks like Google has accidentally slipped a bug into their Search App on Android phones. When searched for certain phrases, Google Search App on Android is crashing and there’s no apparent solution for the problem at the moment.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a complete list of phrases at the moment but it looks like questions with “what” and “message” is making the app crash. To test the theory, we searched for “what is imessage”, “what is message”, “check my messages”, “show messages”, “my messages” and “what are my message”, all of which crashed the app.

Google hasn’t made an official statement on why the Search App is crashing and it seems like the bug doesn’t affect all the devices as it crashed on my OnePlus 6T but worked fine on my friend’s Asus ROG Phone II. Whatever the case may be, we hope Google identifies the issue soon and rolls out a fix for it. In the meantime, it would be best to use a web browser for all your queries.