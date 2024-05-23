Google says Epic's proposed freedom for alternative app stores is bad for everyone but Epic

Epic Games recently proposed changes to the Android platform and Google Play store following a court verdict. Google has released a statement that it is strongly objecting to these changes, arguing that they would harm users, developers, device manufacturers, and even competition in the long run. This comes after Epic announced in March that their app store is coming for Android and iOS.

Epic’s proposals is on allowing more freedom for alternative app stores and app downloads outside the Google Play store. While promoting choice, Google argues this could compromise security and privacy.

Since unlike Apple’s iOS, Android allows alternative app stores, Google has said that it has implemented measures to ensure user safety on these platforms. Epic’s proposal might remove these safeguards, making users more vulnerable to malware.

To maintain a positive user experience while also providing choice, Android incorporates common-sense measures to protect user security and privacy – measures which would no longer be allowed under this proposal.

Data privacy is another concern. Google claims Epic’s plan might require them to share user app data with other app stores, which can reveal sensitive information.

It would wrongly expose a person’s personal apps usage – even for topics like religion, politics, or health — for Epic’s gain. This is a clear violation of user privacy.

Not just this, Google believes that Epic’s proposal could force developers to distribute their apps on stores they don’t want to be associated with.

Epic wants to force all other developers to publish their intellectual property through multiple channels without their consent. Under this proposal, developers may suddenly find their app on a store without the same user protections or in a store that carries inappropriate or offensive content they do not want to be associated with.

Financially, Google argues that Epic’s restrictions on incentive programs and exclusive content deals could hurt developers’ income. Device manufacturers might also suffer, as reduced competition for pre-installed app stores could lead to lower revenue.

Overall, Google believes their current system offers a balance between user safety, developer flexibility, and innovation within the Android platform.

