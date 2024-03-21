Fortnite finally coming to iOS, as Epic Games announced game store for iOS and Android "later this year"

Epic Games has announced that the Epic Games Store will be coming to Android and iOS “later this year.” This would mark the first-ever “true multi-platform store” focused on games, encompassing Android, iOS, PC, and macOS.

Epic Games Store on mobile appears to be its revenue split for developers. Epic will offer an 88/12 split, with developers retaining 88% of revenue generated and Epic taking a 12% cut. This stands in contrast to the existing revenue structures on both platforms: Google Play Store charges developers 15-30%, and Apple’s App Store fees follow a similar range. Microsoft and Meta took the side of Epic Games against Apple.

Specific details regarding available games have not been revealed beyond Fortnite, which has previously been distributed through a separate Epic Games Launcher on Android. However, the prospect of a wider game selection alongside a developer-friendly revenue model can bring on some good competition for the monopoly holders.

This announcement comes alongside Epic Games’ ongoing legal disputes with both Apple and Google concerning app store practices. The Epic Games Store’s expansion to mobile appears to be driven, at least in part, by the company’s advocacy for fairer revenue splits and greater freedom for developers within the mobile gaming ecosystem.