Google Rolls Out AI Mode in Search for UK Users, Microsoft Moves to Compete on Smart Search

Google made AI Mode available in its search engine for users across the United Kingdom. This update introduces an interactive sidebar that directly summarizes web results, helping users get clear, concise answers without hunting through multiple links. The tool integrates generative text powered by Google’s latest models, allowing for natural discussions with search results and quick fact checks.

Google’s AI Mode answers queries with evidence-based snippets, including citations to sources shown on the page, aiming to increase trust and transparency. Users can refine searches via chat prompts or ask follow-up questions, making the experience feel conversational. The rollout follows Google’s work to make search more user-friendly by reducing the need to switch tabs or lose context.

Microsoft has been actively enhancing its own search experience by integrating AI-driven features in Bing and its Edge browser. Recent collaborations with companies like Adobe position Microsoft as a key player in delivering smarter, data-driven browsing tools. Google’s launch raises the stakes in a crowded search market that increasingly relies on hybrid models combining traditional search with interactive responses.

In the UK, where digital search holds a vital role in day-to-day life and business, this update could shift how millions find information online. Google’s AI Mode competes with Microsoft’s ongoing investments in integrating AI capabilities throughout its products, marking a new chapter in the battle for browser and search dominance.

As users test Google’s new mode, Microsoft is expected to accelerate improvements that blend search, content creation, and personalized assistance — making the competition between these giants central to what ‘search’ will mean in the near future.

