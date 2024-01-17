Google reveals updates on their preparations for the DMA

The European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) arrives in March, prompting adjustments for tech giants like Google. European users can anticipate changes to several familiar Google products as the company adapts to the new regulations.

Here are the four things that Google mentioned:

Data Control: Enhanced user control over data sharing across Google services, like Search, Maps, and YouTube. Users will encounter additional consent banners, with some features potentially limited without consent.

Enhanced user control over data sharing across Google services, like Search, Maps, and YouTube. Users will encounter additional consent banners, with some features potentially limited without consent. Search Transformation: European search results will prioritize external comparison sites and direct suppliers through dedicated sections, potentially reducing the prominence of Google’s offerings.

European search results will prioritize external comparison sites and direct suppliers through dedicated sections, potentially reducing the prominence of Google’s offerings. Choice Expansion: Android users gain simpler default search engine and browser switching via new choice screens displayed during device setup and within the Chrome app.

Android users gain simpler default search engine and browser switching via new choice screens displayed during device setup and within the Chrome app. Data Portability Enhancements: Improved data transfer capabilities with the upcoming Data Portability API, facilitating easier movement of user data to third-party apps and services.

While acknowledging the DMA’s focus on user choice, Google expresses concerns about potential limitations on innovation and choice for European users, suggesting a possible trade-off between compliance and functionality.

Google’s adaptation to the DMA remains ongoing. Further details regarding the final implemented changes are expected closer to the March deadline. European users can anticipate further updates about the evolving landscape of their Google experience.

