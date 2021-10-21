Google reduces its service fee for all subscriptions from 30% to 15%, starting from day one

Back in March, Google announced that is reducing the service fee Google Play receives to 15% for the first $1M (USD) of revenue every developer earns each year. In order to avoid the scrutiny from various governments around the world, Google today announced further reduction in its service fees. Google is reducing the service fee for all subscriptions on Google Play from 30% to 15%, starting from day one.

For developers offering subscriptions, this means that first-year subscription fees will be cut in half.

Google also announced changes to the service fee in the Media Experience program. Ebooks and on-demand music streaming services will now be eligible for a service fee as low as 10%.

The new rates recognize industry economics of media content verticals and make Google Play work better for developers and the communities of artists, musicians and authors they represent.

Source: Google