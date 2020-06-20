Google announced Flutter back in 2015 as a cross-platform UI that allows developers to use a single codebase to build UIs for native Android and iOS apps, web apps, and desktop.

According to Google, there are now 50,000 Flutter apps on the Play Store and the company is now looking for assistance from Microsoft to improve the numbers. In a Medium post (via Windows Latest) titled “Flutter and Desktop Apps” Tim Sneath, a Google product manager noted that his team plans to work closely with Microsoft to build a high-quality solution.

We’ve been working informally with various contributors to explore different solutions here, and would gladly support a close collaboration with Microsoft to complete a high-quality solution. With the Surface family of devices extended to include Android and Windows, we think Flutter offers Microsoft a compelling platform for building beautiful native experiences that span their entire portfolio.

Tim wants to work with Microsoft on both Win32 and UWP platforms, and expand to Xbox and Windows 10X in the future. Microsoft has not replied to Google’s invitation to work together on a solution. The Redmond giant has added support for Flutter on its Surface Duo SDK. Currently, Flutter is in technical preview and is available for Mac, Windows, and Linux