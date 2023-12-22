Google planning massive changes in battery department, with 'recalibration' and iPhone-like 'Battery Health'

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The latest Android 14 beta build (QPR2 Beta 2) introduces several changes to battery management, including a hidden “Battery Health” page in the Settings Services app on Pixel phones, which might also get Pixel-exclusive assistant Pixie. This page, currently accessible through manual activation, offers detailed information about battery usage, health, and features like Battery Saver and Adaptive Charging.

The hidden Battery Health page has several features that allow you to monitor your battery’s performance. You can view information about battery drain, cycle count, and overall health status. Additionally, you can monitor the status of features such as Battery Saver, Adaptive Charging, and Battery Share to ensure they are enabled. It is planned to add a feature that allows users to recalibrate their battery, which may improve accuracy.

Moreover, The Battery Information page introduced in QPR1 is unavailable in this beta version. However, Google plans to bring it back in the Settings Services app. In Android 14, new APIs will be introduced, which may enable third-party battery health apps to offer more precise information.

We want to inform our readers that the Battery Health page is currently hidden and under development. Its features and functionality may change before it becomes publicly available.

Overall, the latest Android 14 beta suggests that Google is working to improve battery management and give users more transparency and control over their battery health.

