Jon Prosser has once again spoiled Google’s launch of the Pixel 5, with new live pictures which gives us a good look at the handset.

The pictures show an attractive handset from the front, with even symmetrical bezels, but the design at the rear is extremely uninspiring and cheap-looking, with an indented fingerprint reader and an unconvincing camera hump.

According to Jon Prosser, who has an exceptional track record at providing genuine leaks, the upcoming Pixel 5 smartphone with 128GB RAM will set you back $699. The tipster is very confident about the pricing and has claimed that the pricing is “100%” accurate, leaving little room for us to speculate further. The tipster, however, didn’t share the details about the pricing of the other variant that has 64GB storage capacity. There is a possibility that the 64GB-variant will cost $100 less than the Pixel 5 with 128GB storage.

According to previous rumors, the Pixel 5 smartphone features a 5.7 inches (or 5.8-inches) flat display that has a QHD+ screen resolution and 90Hz screen refresh rate, a punch-hole camera cut out at the top left corner. You’ll see a square camera bump, which houses two cameras, an unknown sensor, and an LED flash on the back of the smartphone. At the bottom edge, you get dual speakers and a USB Type-C port, while at the top Edge, you get a single noise-canceling mic.

Pixel 5 is also rumored powered by a fast mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to pack a massive 4,080 mAh battery.