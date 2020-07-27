Google Pixel 4a was supposed to be launched at the Google I/O event, but with repeated delays, the launch event was never materialized. But now it seems that Google is all set to release its much-awaited Pixel 4a to the market and that the company is unlikely to push the launch date further.

A few weeks back, famous tipster Jon Prosser claimed that the Google Pixel 4a smartphone would be announced on July 13, with the “Just Black” model of the 4a launching on October 22. As we all know, the Pixel 4a didn’t show up on the day that the tipster predicted. And now, Jon Prosser has once again given us a new Pixel 4a launch date the this around, the tipster claims to be “100%” sure.

On his Twitter handle, the famous tipster claims that Google will unveil its new Pixel 4a smartphone on August 3 that is on Monday next week. The tweet, however, doesn’t provide any details about the availability of the smartphone, leaving us in the dark about when consumers will be able to buy the smartphone.

Gallery

The Google Pixel 4a recently cleared the FCC certification site. It also appeared on Google Store, giving us a closer look at the smartphone as well as hinting that the launch could be imminent. So, there is no solid reason to not believe what the tipster has said about the Pixel 4a launch date. However, it’s worth noting that Google is yet to make an official announcement about the release date of the Pixel 4a smartphone.

The Google Pixel 4a is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor is expected to be available only in one storage option that’s 128GB. Rumor also has it that it’ll come with the Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and it could feature a 5.81-inch 2,340 x 1,080 display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the 4a is expected to pack a 3,080mAh battery and will have support for dual-SIM.

Talking about the camera, it’ll feature a 12.2MP rear-facing sensor with OIS and EIS, and the front-facing camera, an 8MP sensor, which is going to be similar to what we find in the Pixel 3a.

Are you still excited about Google’s Pixel 4a smartphone? Let us know down in the comments section.