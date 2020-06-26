The launch of Google Pixel 4a got delayed multiple times in the past, but now, it looks like Google is quite close to launching the smartphone as Pixel 4a has recently cleared the FCC certification.

The documents shared by FCC doesn’t give us any key details about the Pixel 4a. But the listing does suggest 4a’s three different model numbers — G025N, G025M, and G025J. The listing has also revealed the complete list of wireless bands that the upcoming smartphone will have support for. Besides, the listing doesn’t give us any exciting information about the smartphone.

Usually, a smartphone gets certified by FCC when its launch is imminent. And there is no exception in the case of Google Pixel 4a as the smartphone is going to be announced on July 13. Though according to tipster Jon Prosser, Google is still planning to announce the Pixel 4a in July, but the “Just Black” model will be launching on October 22.

The Google Pixel 4a is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor is expected to be available only in one storage option that’s 128GB. Rumor also has it that it’ll come with the Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and it could feature a 5.81-inch 2,340 x 1,080 display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the 4a is expected to pack a 3,080mAh battery and will have support for dual-SIM.

Talking about the camera, it’ll feature a 12.2MP rear-facing sensor with OIS and EIS, and the front-facing camera, an 8MP sensor, which is going to be similar to what we find in the Pixel 3a.

How many of you’re waiting for the Pixel 4a to hit the market? Let us know down in the comments section.

via GSMArena