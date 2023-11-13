Google Photos to roll out new Reminder feature

Google is rolling out a new reminder feature to Google Photos, allowing users to set reminders for specific photos. The feature is currently hidden behind a flag, but it is expected to be released to the public soon.

To set a reminder for a photo, users simply need to tap on the “Set Reminder” chip that will appear at the bottom. From there, they can set the reminder title, select the calendar/account in which they want to save the reminder and select the from/to date. The link to the photo will be automatically inserted into the text field, and users can add additional text to the reminder.

Google Photos can help you set reminders from your photos now. Back in September I shared about the reminder feature in Google Photos and it’s coming soon now. Read about it on my blog – Screenshots/Video included.https://t.co/WunOfGImpU#Android #Google pic.twitter.com/hpFHbPz6oI — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) November 12, 2023

The reminder feature is only available for photos with text or dates, suggesting that Google uses machine learning to identify photos that are likely useful for setting reminders. For example, the feature might appear for photos of receipts, medical prescriptions, or event tickets. And since we’re talking about new features, we found another upcoming feature on Reddit.

The new reminder feature offers users a wide range of potential use cases. For instance, it can be used to set reminders for paying bills, scheduling follow-up appointments after doctor’s visits, picking up tickets for events, purchasing groceries or household supplies, or keeping track of important deadlines for work or school. So, what I can make from it is that this feature is designed to help users stay organized and on top of their tasks, making it a valuable addition to any productivity toolkit.

Do you believe that this feature will be beneficial to you?