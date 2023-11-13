Google Photos’ new Photo Stack out for some users

Google Photos’ new Photo Stack feature might be rolling out to devices, as one of the Reddit users, u/alexandriaofwar, recently got it. The feature automatically groups similar photos together, making it easier to declutter your main photo feed and find the best photo in a group.

It’s not yet confirmed if the user got a notification to use this feature or if it has a dedicated button in the app. Still, they could use it, and the result looks fruitful. But users should know that this feature is not on by default, and Google Photos will ask you if you want to ‘turn on photo stacks’ or not.

From what I see, this feature could have some decent benefits, like grouping similar photos. The Photo Stack feature helps declutter your main photo feed and makes finding the best photos easier.

Additionally, it can automatically delete duplicate photos, saving you storage space and time. The Photo Stack feature also facilitates organizing your photos by grouping them based on similarity.

It is unclear whether the Photo Stack feature is limited to Pixel 8 series or Google One users or if it is available to everyone. We will provide updates as soon as we have more information.