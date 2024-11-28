Google opens AI campus in London & & expands learning for young girls nationwide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google continues its AI expansion in the UK. The Mountain View tech giant is now opening an AI campus in London & expanding AI learning for young girls below the age of 18.

Google’s charitable arm says that the AI campus, located in Camden, offers a two-year pilot program for local sixth-form students. It gives them access to resources on AI and machine learning, industry mentoring, and real-world projects.

The initial cohort includes 32 students, and the company is also launching a £865,000 grant in funding to expand AI literacy across the UK, supporting the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Experience AI program and teacher training.

“From mid-2025, a wider range of students will also be able to benefit, as the Campus will provide out-of-school learning and support to the broader Camden student body,” Google promises.

Google is also teaming up with UK-based youth organization Girlguiding to design AI activities and badges to encourage girls aged 4-18 to explore STEM and learn about AI. The activities include things like making interactive stories, creating games, and learning how machine learning works.

“We’re excited for over 300,000 Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers (ed: young girls) across the country to gain valuable insights that will help them in future,” the company says further.

A recent study funded by Google suggests that generative AI could help the UK public sector save up to £38 billion annually by 2030. The study, initiated by Public First, also finds that over 50% of public sector jobs could be supported by AI, helping to reduce stress caused by labor shortages.