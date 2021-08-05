Google announces next-generation Nest Cams and Doorbell

Google today announced the next generation Nest Cams and Doorbell. Google announced the following four products today.

The new battery-powered Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell are available for preorder today. Nest Cam with floodlight and the new wired indoor Nest Cam will be available soon.

Smart features available in these cameras:

These cameras can detect important events that happen in and around the home, including alerts for people, animals and vehicles — and in Nest Doorbell’s case, also packages. On-device processing means that all of this works right out of the box, no subscription required.

Battery technology allows you to install Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell nearly anywhere in your home — not just where there’s a power outlet or existing doorbell wires.

With the new Nest Cams and a display, you can keep an eye on the backyard from your kitchen and get alerts when the doorbell rings. The new cameras are also fully integrated with the Google Home app.

In case of a power or Wi-Fi outage, Nest Doorbell, both Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam with floodlight have local storage fallback, meaning they’ll record up to one hour of events on-device (about a week’s worth of events). Nest Cam (wired) also records on-device if your Wi-Fi is down. When service returns, the devices will upload your events to the cloud, so you can review what happened.

Source: Google