Google Meet users now have this hotly-wanted Copilot feature: a note-taking AI for meetings

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google has just announced that a note-taking AI for meetings will soon arrive on Google Meet, just weeks after Microsoft added an AI-generated meeting summary for Copilot for Sales on a Teams meeting.

The new “take notes for me” feature on Google Meet has started to gradually roll out for Google Workspace customers with Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, and AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons. You can expect the full availability of this feature on September 10.

It works just like how it sounds: the feature automatically generates meeting notes and saves them to Google Docs in the meeting owner’s Google Drive. And, it’s also linked to the calendar event so internal participants can easily access it.

For now, though, the feature is only available for meetings in spoken English on PCs/laptops, not mobile.

“It can be challenging to stay on top of and engaged with meeting discussions while also trying to keep a record of the meeting and subsequent follow-ups,” says Google in the announcement of the feature’s launch.

It works almost the same on Copilot, Microsoft’s AI offering. Copilot for Sales creates summaries from recorded and transcribed Teams meetings, while Google Meet does so by taking real-time notes during the meeting itself.

But it’s somewhat surprising that this feature hasn’t been a thing already, and only recently that two of the biggest AI players, Microsoft and Google, added it to their products. So far, users have been relying on third-party AI providers—like Otter AI or Notta, for example—, which means that this addition could potentially threaten the viability of those external providers.