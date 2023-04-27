Google Meet gets 1080p video call support for select Workspace and Google One users

Google is introducing Full HD or 1080p support for its Google Meet video calls. It was a long time coming, especially with its competitors Microsoft Teams and Zoom already offering it, but it is still a welcome addition to the service.

It is important to note, however, that the 1080p video calls will only be available to customers of select Google Workspace editions, including Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline users. The search giant said that it would also be offered to Google One subscribers with 2TB or more storage space with eligible devices. Meanwhile, it won’t be rolling out to personal Google Account users and customers using Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Nonprofits, and G Suite Basic and Business.

Aside from the specific plans mentioned above, the feature has other requirements and limits. To start, it will only be accessible via Google Meet for the web. Also, it needs cameras that support 1080p resolution and a PC that has sufficient computing power in meetings with two participants. Google said it would also require additional bandwidth to send 1080p video, but Meet would make automatic resolution adjustments for bandwidth-constrained devices.

Users will have the option to activate the feature, which means it will be off by default. Yet, it will initially notify the users once it rolls out to their machine, asking them whether they want to turn it on before entering a meeting. It also has a separate control in the settings menu.

The announcement follows the company’s recent improvements to its other products and services, including the arrival of the Google Account synchronization feature for Google Authenticator this week. The company also shared plans to boost the security qualities of its Chromebook, mentioning the plan to add a new privacy control section in Security and Privacy of Settings, allowing users to deactivate their cameras and microphone completely.