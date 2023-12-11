Google Meet Add-ons SDK now launches through Developer Preview

The Meet Add-ons SDK builds upon the capabilities of the Google Meet API.

Google has announced the availability of the Google Meet Add-ons SDK in its Developer Preview Program. This SDK provides developers with the tools to integrate their applications directly into Google Meet, enabling users to access and collaborate on their apps without ever leaving the meeting interface.

The Meet Add-ons SDK builds upon the capabilities of the Google Meet API, which was also recently launched in Developer Preview. By incorporating the SDK, developers can easily integrate their apps into the meeting UI, either as the focal point of the meeting or as a supplementary tool in the side panel.

“The Google Meet Add-ons SDK lets you embed your app into Google Meet as an add-on where users can discover, share, and collaborate in the app without leaving Meet,” Google’s description reads.

The SDK is currently available for web-based meetings, and support for Android and iOS platforms is planned for future rollouts. During the Developer Preview, add-ons can only be deployed within the user’s domain.

You can join the Google Workspace Developer Preview Program through its website here.