Google Meet API is now rolling out for Developer preview

Exciting news for developers! Google today announced the release of the Google Meet API in Developer Preview, and it can open up a heck lot of possibilities.

Developers can now use the Google Meet API to create and manage Meet calls, get information about past meetings, access meeting files, and receive live updates about meetings. Companies like Brandlive also uses the API to create and configure video sessions for large and small groups.

Companies like HubSpot, Outreach, Salesloft, and Salesforce use the Google Meet API to bring meeting recordings and files into their conversational intelligence tools for analysis and sales training.

“Incorporating your product with the Google Meet API streamlines workflows and provides your product with Meet information that easily enhances your product offering,” says Google in the official announcement.

You can join the Google Workspace Developer Preview Program here, which is available to all Workspace customers.

However, Google also warns that you should not use the Google Meet API to track the performance or evaluate the users in your domain. You should not collect Meet data for this purpose.