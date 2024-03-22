Drawing a Radius on Google Maps: Easy Workaround

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Drawing a radius on Google Maps is an excellent way to visualize specific areas.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to accurately delineate areas of interest step-by-step.

Let’s not waste any time!

How to Draw a Radius on Google Maps

Before we begin, keep in mind that Google Maps doesn’t have a circle-drawing functionality but only a distance measurement tool.

So, to bridge this gap, you need to use a dedicated third-party tool.

Below, I’ll show you the steps to drawing a radius using the Circle Plot tool. After that, I explain how you can use the radius you’ve drawn in Maps.

Creating a new map in My Maps: Go to Google My Maps, and create a new map by clicking the Create a New Map button.

Add a location in My Maps: In the window that opens, type the name of the place for which you want to draw a radius into the search bar.

Add the location to your map: You’ll see a pin on the map and the option to add that place to your map. Click Add to Map in the text box above the pin.

Copy the location coordinates: After you add the place to your map, its latitude and longitude values will appear. Copy these values, and move on to the next step.

Access the Circle Plot radius drawing tool: Open your web browser and navigate to the FCC’s Circle Plot Tool. Enter coordinates or address: Input the latitude and longitude coordinates of the center point for your radius plot. Alternatively, enter a specific address in the provided fields. This step allows you to define the central location around which the radius will be drawn.

Specify radius distance: Enter the desired radius distance in kilometers or miles into the input field provided. This parameter determines the size of the circle to be plotted around the chosen center point. Download the file: Once you’ve entered the coordinates/address and specified the radius distance, click the Create KML file button. The tool will generate a circle plot on the map, and download the file.

Add a layer in My Maps: Once you’ve downloaded your KML file, go back to My Maps, and select Add new layer. Then click the Import button to add the KML file you’ve just created.

You should now have a radius around the selected location.



Drawing a radius on Google Maps isn’t currently possible. However, using the workaround in this guide, you can visualize and analyze geographic areas with precision.