Google supercharges Chromebook Plus with AI and new features

Google today announced new AI-powered upgrades for its Chromebook Plus series, making these laptops smarter and more useful than before. With a price starting at $350, the Chromebooks now include features like “Help me write” to assist with top-quality writing tasks, “Gemini” to help brainstorm and make plans, and “Magic Editor” which makes photo editing easy.



AI-Powered Productivity Boost



The “Help me write” tool uses Google’s AI to make writing easier. When you need to write reviews, fill out forms, or create emails, you can right-click for ideas or changes in tone. The AI can also make new text from given prompts and change existing text so it is clearer and shorter.



Chromebook Plus now has special AI feature with generative backgrounds for video calls and wallpapers. Users can type in prompts to make their own custom images, whether they want something fun or business-like. This happens directly inside the operating system itself.



Another special feature is “Magic Editor” found in Google Photos. This tool lets people touch and move objects inside pictures, change the lighting and backgrounds, and do other edits with easy movements.



Gemini Integration and Google One Perks



Google’s “Gemini” AI is something special which you can use right from the home screen. This feature helps people with coming up with ideas, making plans, and learning new things by providing a flexible assistant powered by artificial intelligence. To make experience better, new Chromebook Plus users get free 12-month Google One AI Premium subscription.



Enhanced User Experience for All Chromebooks



Beyond changes in the Chromebook Plus, Google is now sending updates to all Chromebooks. These updates include easier setup using Android phones, the ability to access Google Tasks directly, GIF screen recording, and a new “Game Dashboard” which helps improve game play.



Future Chromebook Innovations



Google has shown hints toward future parts like “Help me read with Gemini,” doing things like making summaries for websites and PDFs, and letting people ask more questions after. Other parts that will be added are a personal login experience, a “Focus” way for better working, and AI-powered hands-free control using face and movements tracking.

