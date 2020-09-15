Earlier this month, the Microsoft Surface Duo officially went on sale in the US. The dual-screen device from Microsoft uses a hinge instead of a foldable display and needs extra optimization to work well.

After Microsoft updated Outlook with better support for dual-screen devices, Google has now released a new update for Google Maps that improves the dual-screen experience, especially for Surface Duo owners. The app now identifies the correctly hinge correctly and adjusts the information on the screen accordingly, making sure no information is hidden behind the hinge. The app’s locate me feature now also accounts for the hinge and shifts the map accordingly to ensure that the location is not hidden behind the hinge.

The new Google Maps update is currently rolling out to all the Android users. The update also bumps the app to v10.50.3 and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Via: Windows Central