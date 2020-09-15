Microsoft Outlook for Android has received an update. Taking the app to version 4.2035.2, the update brings an important feature and no bug fixes and performance improvements.

Talking about what’s new, the latest version of the Microsoft Outlook app brings optimized side-by-side views for two screens on Galaxy Fold and tablet. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

The side-by-side views you know and love are now optimized for the two screens on your Samsung Fold and your tablet. Log onto Outlook and enjoy the familiar pairings of your inbox with an email, or your agenda with an event.

Microsoft recently added built-in support for iCS attachments, search improvements, the ability to create an Outlook email account, and the ability to play emails to Outlook for Android.

Microsoft Outlook recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store, and that is indeed something to be proud of. The 4.4/5 rating suggests that most of the users are happy with the app.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.