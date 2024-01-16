Now you won't lose your GPS tracking inside tunnels on Google Maps; to utilize Bluetooth beacons

Google Maps has recently introduced a new feature utilizing Bluetooth beacons to enhance navigation accuracy within tunnels, historically a challenge for the app due to GPS signal limitations.

Bluetooth beacons are small devices strategically placed within tunnels that transmit radio signals. Smartphones with the appropriate software can detect these signals, allowing them to pinpoint their location even when GPS is unavailable. This translates to a seamless navigation experience for drivers traversing tunnels, continuously displaying their position on the Google Maps interface.

The primary benefit of this technology is improved location accuracy in tunnels, eliminating the frustration of losing GPS signals and ensuring consistent navigation guidance. Additionally, the potential for enhanced safety arises from access to real-time information about traffic and potential hazards within the tunnel environment.

Google Map got a new feature called Bluetooth tunnel beacon to improve location accuracy and insight tunnels. pic.twitter.com/E82qzFJPpv — Saadh Jawwadh (@SaadhJawwadh) January 16, 2024

Currently, the Bluetooth beacon feature is being rolled out for Google Maps on Android devices. Availability on iOS is yet to be confirmed. To activate the feature, users can navigate to Settings > Navigation settings > Driving options within the app and locate the toggle switch labeled “Scan for Bluetooth tunnel beacons to improve location accuracy in tunnels.”

This development undoubtedly improves the overall navigation experience and opens doors for potential safety benefits associated with real-time information access in tunnels.

