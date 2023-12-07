Google launches podcast migration tool today as Google Podcast consolidates into YouTube Music

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Google is consolidating its podcasting services, Google Podcasts, into YouTube Music, announcing the discontinuation of Google Podcasts in the US as early as April 2024.

The company is today rolling out a migration tool to allow users to transfer their podcast subscriptions from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music or export them for use in other apps.

“For listeners, we’re combining the world of music they already love with podcasts delivered by their favorite creators and artists. And for podcast creators, this means boosting audience growth across audio and video formats,” says the tech giant in the official announcement.

The move is part of Google’s strategy to create a unified podcast destination within the YouTube ecosystem. YouTube Music, while it’s often seen as a “Spotify knockoff,” already offers a robust podcast experience, including seamless playback, auto-downloads, and discovery features.

The move was first announced back in September this year. At that time, Google promised that the newly revamped podcast experience on YouTube Music would be globally available before the end of the year.

Google Podcasts users can easily transfer their subscriptions, add podcasts via RSS feeds, or download an OPML file to continue enjoying their favorite podcasts across different platforms.

Thoughts on this change?