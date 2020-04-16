Google launches new Kids tab on Play Store with “Teacher approved” apps

Due to the Coronavirus situation around the world, most of the kids are spending their time in front of screens. Also, parents are finding it difficult to search through app stores for good kid-friendly apps. To solve this problem, Google yesterday announced the launch of new Kids tab on Google Play Store with “Teacher approved” apps. Google claims that the apps listed on this new section will be both enriching and entertaining.

Only few apps are available right now, but Google will be adding more apps in the coming days. In the future, apps that have been rated by teachers and meet Google’s quality standards will receive a “Teacher approved” badge.

Google worked with academic experts and teachers across the country, including Joe Blatt (Harvard Graduate School of Education) and Dr. Sandra Calvert (Georgetown University).

Google is now rolling out this new Kids tab with “Teacher approved” apps in the U.S. on Google Play Store. Google will expand it to other countries in the coming months.

Source: Google