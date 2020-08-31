Meet Google Kids Space, a new kids mode on Android tablets

Google today announced Kids Space, a new kids mode in select Android tablets. In Kids Space mode, kids can access apps, books and videos. You can learn more about Kids Space below:

By selecting their interests, your kids will see new and engaging content to read, play and make. Kids can even customize their experience by creating their own character.

To evaluate and select “teacher-approved” apps in Google Play, Google worked with academic experts and children’s education specialists to define rubrics. For Kids Space, Google has built on that foundation and applied its quality standard to an ever-expanding library of apps and books in the Play and Read tabs.

Google worked with top publishers to make popular children’s books free of charge, and have over 400 free books available in the U.S. alone.

In the Watch and Make tabs, your kids can view creative and fun videos from YouTube Kids that are engaging and encourage off-screen activities.

And if you’re looking to customize even more, parents can download additional content from Google Play.

The new Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 tablet will be the first tablet that will ship with the new Kids Space mode. Google will bring it to other tablets in the future.

Source: Google