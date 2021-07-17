Google has added a new feature to their Settings in their Chrome browser.

The new Privacy and Security review feature, when working, will help users “review their most important privacy and security controls in one place“.

The feature can be enabled using the “Privacy Review” flag in chrome://flags but is currently non-functional, delivering only a dummy experience.

Gallery

The setting is somewhat ironic given Google’s plans with FLoC to turn Chrome into an engine to spy on users and share their findings with advertisers and random websites, but fortunately for now those plans are on hold.

via Techdows