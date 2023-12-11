Google is getting rid of Google Play Movies & TV

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Google has announced that it is shutting down the Google Play Movies & TV apps for Android TV devices and the Google Play website. The change is set to take effect on January 17, 2024.

The move comes as Google consolidates its streaming services under the YouTube brand. Earlier this year, Google shut down the Play Music app and migrated users to YouTube Music.

What does this mean for users?

If you have purchased movies or TV shows through Google Play, you can still access them after January 17, 2024. However, you will need to use a different platform to do so.

As mentioned by Google, For Android TV users, the Shop tab will now serve as a central hub for streaming your previously purchased titles and buying or renting new movies. Your purchased titles and active rentals can be found in the “Your Library” row on the Shop tab.

If you’re using a cable box or set-top box with Android TV, the YouTube app will be your new go-to for streaming previously purchased titles and buying or renting new movies from Google. You can access all titles you’ve purchased from Google, including active rentals, on the YouTube app.

For those using web browsers, the YouTube website will now be your central hub for streaming previously purchased titles and buying or renting new movies. You can access all titles you’ve purchased from Google, including active rentals, on the YouTube website.

Google has not provided a specific reason for shutting down the Google Play Movies & TV apps. It seems like the move is likely part of the company’s broader strategy to consolidate its streaming services under the YouTube brand.