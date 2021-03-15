Google is looking to make its Airdrop competitor, Nearby Share, more powerful, by adding group sharing features.

XDA-Developers have discovered two features related to Nearby Share which Google appears to be working on.

The first is the ability to share to “Everyone” nearby, just like Airdrop. For security this will revert to “all contacts after 5 minutes”, preventing accidental shares to strangers on other occasions.

Google is also working on the ability to share a single file to multiple people at the same time, rather than sequentially.

The feature still appears to be in development, as it is not functional at present. As such, it is not known when it will be rolling out to regular users yet.

via XDA-Dev