Google is opening up its digital wallet to support COVID-19 vaccine passports.

Healthcare provider apps can now save vaccine passports to the wallet, which will show when you were vaccinated and which vaccine you received.

Google has said it won’t have access to the specific details saved but will record how often you use the card.

Users will be able to add a shortcut to the card to their home screen, to easily display on request.

The feature, which is rolling out to the USA first, relies on health care providers who distribute vaccines, such as local governments, to support it, with many authorities however already working on their own vaccine card apps.

