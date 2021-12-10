In a shock announcement at The Game Awards show, Google has revealed that it is bringing Google Play Games to Windows via a special app.

Like Xbox Live services, Google Play Games is an online gaming service and software development kit operated by Google. It features gamer profiles, cloud saves, achievements, and social and public leaderboards. The Play Games service allows developers to incorporate the above features into their games without having to develop those features from scratch themselves.

“Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favourite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs,” says Greg Hartrell, Google’s product director of games on Android and Google Play. “This Google built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favourite Android games even more.”

Crucially Google’s implementation will not depend on WSA, and will therefore not require Windows 11.

“This will be a native Windows app distributed by Google, which will support Windows 10 and up,” explains Hartrell. “It will not involve game streaming.”

Google will also distribute the app itself, and presumably not use the Microsoft Store. The move may be a reflection of a resurgence in the importance of Windows following the pandemic and work from home movement.

The app is expected to arrive on Windows sometime in 2022.

