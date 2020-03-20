We reported 3 weeks ago that Google had cancelled their Google I/O conference due to coronavirus concerns, but expected Google will still have an online event, with Google saying they will “explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community.”

It appears as the crisis deepened even those plans have gone out of the window, and there will in fact be no Google I/O at all this year.

A #GoogleIO update: Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with “shelter in place” requirements by the local Bay Area government — we sadly will not be holding an I/O event in any capacity this year. (1/3) — Google Developers (@googledevs) March 20, 2020

Please know that we remain committed to sharing ongoing Android updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums. (3/3) — Google Developers (@googledevs) March 20, 2020

The issue appears to be that even the developers who were meant to deliver the sessions are now working from home, making it impossible to organize the event. Google will instead disseminate the information via blog posts and forums.

Google had earlier said those who missed out this year the opportunity to be first in line for next year, without being involved in the usual lottery.